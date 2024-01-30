HanuMan: Watch On OTT – Historic Box Office Numbers Tempt The Makers To Postpone Its Digital Release, Here's When & Where It'll Arrive!

Hanuman box office has emerged as a case study for filmmakers who think you only need a high budget to make good films. Prasanth Varma came in, changed the game, and now is ruling the box office with the narration of his epic saga featuring Teja Sajja.

Earlier, it was touted that the makers would release the film on OTT platforms in the last week of January (15 days after its release). But, at the moment, it looks like the film’s box office success has made Prasanth Varma and the producers change that decision for their own good.

Where to watch HanuMan on OTT?

As per the reports flowing on social media, the film will get its OTT release on Zee5. It was also said that the makers are getting a whopping remuneration for the release, and it’ll only add to the monumental revenue done by Teja Sajja’s film till now.

When to watch HanuMan on OTT?

From the earlier decided date of January end, the makers have now extended the window from its release to the OTT platform to 55 days. This means it could be released on Zee5 on 8th March if the report by M9 is to be believed.

HanuMan is the ‘Spider-Man’ moment for Desi superhero fans!

Our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani, in his HanuMan movie review, wrote, “Prasanth Varma, take a bow! It’s not only about achieving everything on a restricted budget; it’s also about fighting your way in the industry ruled by the super/mega/rebel/action ‘stars.’ The way this man has been pretty chill with the screens/shows his film got down south only comes from the confidence he had in his content. This could be a Spider-Man moment for the Indian superhero genre & while the US slips deep into the superhero fatigue, Prasanth might’ve just started the journey of superhero films in the country.”

