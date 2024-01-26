Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan is running successfully across the nation. The film, which was released on January 12 this year, has been garnering accolades and positive reviews from audiences and critics at the box office. Led by Teja Sajja Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and others, the film is being lauded for its gripping storyline and impeccable VFX. In the latest interview, the man behind HanuMan recalled his meeting with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and why he hated him earlier.

The film faced tough competition with Guntur Kaaram and Merry Christmas, but it managed to drag its own audience to the theaters. After saying that he drew inspiration from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, he has now recalled his meeting with the filmmaker. Scroll down for details.

During his latest interview, Prasanth Varma spilled the beans on his meeting with SS Rajamouli and revealed why he used to hate him earlier. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Varma revealed that he desperately made several attempts to reach out to the RRR director to ask if he could join the filmmaker as an assistant director. “I used to send him emails and messages on Twitter requesting the same. He was very sweet and told me that his team was already full. I used to hate him, thinking why he was not taking me in despite me being so talented and hardworking,” he stated.

However, after HanuMan’s teaser was unveiled, Prasanth Varma met SS Rajamouli who gave him a couple of advice. He quipped, “He praised the teaser, remarking that it looked ‘pretty good’. He emphasized that I had been given an opportunity to achieve something that had taken him 20 years. He urged me to handle it responsibly and not blow it. My response to him was that I might actually blow it. I then scheduled an appointment with him and met him.”

“I asked him about VFX procedures and sought recommendations for VFX companies. He mentioned there was no point in doing that since the people he worked with might have joined other firms,” he added further.

Meanwhile, HanuMan has collected Rs 39.59 crores at the domestic box office in the Hindi language.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Prasanth Varma’s statement on meeting SS Rajamouli? Do let us know.

