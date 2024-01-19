So far in 2024, no Bollywood film has made its mark at the box office. Practically speaking, there were no major releases scheduled in January apart from Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. Among the content-driven films, there was only Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, but even it failed to create any noise. Yes, the Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer has tanked a big time, and here’s how much it has earned during its opening week.

No growth despite positive reviews

Merry Christmas has been in the making for a long. Due to COVID-19 and several other reasons, the film suffered many delays and finally got itself scheduled for a release on 12th January. As director Sriram Raghavan was returning after the super success of Andhadhun, the expectations were there. However, despite receiving favorable reviews, the film failed to pick up.

Merry Christmas failed to create any buzz in the pre-release phase, but still, it marked a fair start of 2.58 crores. Even though the film was also released in Tamil and Telugu, almost the entire chunk of the collection was driven by the original Hindi version. On day 2, there was some growth as 3.78 crores came in, but again, on Sunday, the film fell flat and raked in 3.75 crores.

Failure on Sankranti sealed the fate!

During the weekdays, a minimal drop was expected, but the Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer witnessed a much bigger fall. On day 4, just 1.62 crores came in despite Sankranti’s partial holiday, and that was the day when it was clear that the film would be a failure at the Indian box office. Further, the collection stayed steady but on the lower side as 1.30 crores, 1.16 crores, and 1.03 crores came in on day 5, day 6, and day 7, respectively.

Merry Christmas ended its opening week at just 15.22 crores net. Out of this, the Hindi collection has contributed 13.64 crores net.

Reduction of shows in the second week.

From today onwards, shows of Merry Christmas have been chopped off massively and given to HanuMan in the Hindi belt. So even the milestone of 25 crores looks very difficult now.

