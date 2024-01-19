Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is all set to release on the eve of Republic Day. Last year, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan that arrived on the same occasion, and it hit out of the park with its unprecedented response at the Indian box office. This time, too, the same Pathaan director is coming with his big-screen spectacle. So naturally, expectations are really high. Keep reading to know more!

Hrithik Roshan is aiming for a box office comeback

Director Siddharth Anand is well known for his stylish action entertainers, and he gave Shah Rukh Khan the biggest possible comeback in the form of Pathaan. Even Hrithik Roshan hasn’t tasted success for a while, and he’ll be looking to bounce back with the hit machine, Sid Anand. HR’s last release was Vikram Vedha, which flopped at the box office.

Guntur Kaaram is dominating the early phase of 2024

The month of January will end in less than a couple of weeks, and so far, only one big film has arrived at the Indian box office: Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Of course, films like Captain Miller and HanuMan are out in theatres, but they aren’t considered as big films. The next big release is Fighter, and it will be looking to establish a domination in early 2024.

Fighter VS Guntur Kaaram day 1 advance booking battle

Guntur Kaaram enjoyed good pre-release hype as it marked Mahesh Babu’s comeback after one and a half years. Also, it reunited the actor with director Trivikram. The excitement was clearly seen through advance booking and the film amassed a whopping 24.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through pre-sales for the opening day. It included a sale of over 11.2 lakh tickets across the country. With this, the film holds the highest pre-sales of 2024.

Getting up to 25 crores gross is a very difficult task, and there needs to be crazy hype on the ground level. In the case of Fighter, the buzz is there, but that doesn’t guarantee such a staggering pre-sales response. Let’s see if the Hrithik Roshan starrer leaves everyone surprised by defeating Guntur Kaaram.

Fighter VS Guntur Kaaram opening day battle

With a bumper response in the advance booking, Guntur Kaaram managed to secure a thunderous opening day collection at the Indian box office and hold the biggest opening of 2024. Mahesh Babu enjoys superstardom in the Telugu states, and that has resulted in a huge start of 42 crores.

To cross 42 crores opening, Fighter needs to put in a lot of effort. As of now, it is aiming for a start of over 30 crores, and to cover that distance of 10-12 crores, the content needs to be super strong. If word-of-mouth is highly favorable, the film might add a few extra crores through a boost in the evening and night shows.

