2024 is yet to witness the first big release of Bollywood, and the wait will get over in the next few days as Fighter is seemingly ready to explode. Led by Hrithik Roshan, the film is a magnum opus riding on a huge budget, so it needs to pack a solid start at the box office. Let’s find out if it’s moving in the right direction or not by looking at the overseas advance booking update!

Good buzz for Fighter

Also starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in key roles, the action drama is making noise for all the right reasons. Even the recently released trailer evoked excitement as it was full of patriotic flavor and gave the impression of a high-octane, visual spectacle.

Off to a good start in the overseas market!

Fighter is a big film and is releasing on the eve of Republic Day, so it has a chance to shine at the Indian box office. Speaking about the overseas market, Hrithik Roshan is a big name, and that has started coming into play if we take a look at the advance booking in the major centers.

For almost all Indian films, the North American box office (US & Canada) is a major contributor in the overseas collection, and for Fighter, too, it has taken a lead in pre-sales for day 1 by selling tickets worth 26 lakh gross so far. It is followed by the UK, which has witnessed ticket sales of around 25 lakh gross.

Coming to another important market, UAE has contributed 7.50 lakh gross so far in pre-sales of Fighter, and it is expected to show a massive jump in the coming days. In Australia and New Zealand, the film has amassed a 12.35 lakh gross so far.

Getting close to the 1 crore mark!

In the major territories, the response is good for Fighter as the advance booking of 70.85 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) has been recorded so far. Considering there are still 7 days to go, there’s a scope of a massive jump.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Saindhav VS Naa Saami Ranga At Worldwide Box Office: Both Venkatesh & Nagarjuna’s Films Are Yet To Hit A Cumulative Total Of 50 Crores Gross!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News