Siddharth Anand’s flight has finally taken off with Fighter trailer, and it might be one of the speediest take-offs we’ve ever witnessed. Just like a regular flight on the runway, things started on a slower note for this Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer.

The teaser & other promotional materials being extremely ‘mid’ didn’t help the film get the desired start. But the trailer has done the trick, and let’s analyze how it’ll impact its box office on day 1.

The ‘Siddharth Anand’ Formula

Just like the director’s every other film, Fighter looks to be designed using the tried and tested ‘Siddharth Anand’ formula. The film should feel slick from every angle; the leads should look like they’re ready to win every fashion competition, there should be a beach song oomph up the sensual meter to the max, and the conflict between people who are patriots & people who are for from Pakistan.

Ram Mandir Inauguration to help?

Fighter following the same formula is all set to release on 26th January, because why not? The inauguration of Ram Mandir on 22nd January could prove to be beneficial for the film as its plot plays heavily around patriotism. That feeling should attract the audience during the festive season.

How’s the Fighter trailer?

Undoubtedly, it’s the best asset of the film so far and screams loudly about why Siddharth Anand chose Hrithik Roshan to lead the pack. Deepika Padukone’s role still looks a bit questionable, and we don’t think it would be any better than it was in Pathaan. The trailer rides on some power-packed ‘seeti-maar’ dialogues, which are all given by HR. Why can’t we really write good lines for our leading ladies as well? The best she gets is a line in which she replies to Hrithik about how her ‘next’ (boyfriend) could be from Jammu. Why, Siddy boy, why?

Fighter Box Office Day 1!

The trailer has undoubtedly raised the stakes of the film & now it looks like it could achieve a pretty good number on day 1. Before this, even the 20-crore mark started to feel the cap, but the trailer had moved the mountains for its opening day. The film now looks like it could open in the range of 30-35 crores due to various factors.

What factors?

First of all, it’s a multiplex film, and people would go out to get in the cinema halls for a big-screen experience. Secondly, it’s a Siddharth Anand film after Pathaan. It also has two of the most dependable actors, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who hold a certain star power to attract good footfalls. Last but not least, if done right, the patriotism angle should work in the film’s favor.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan At The Indian Box Office: Ahead Of Fighter’s Arrival, Let’s See How HR’s Republic Day Releases Fared At Ticket Windows!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News