Hrithik Roshan has not tasted success in the post-pandemic era at the Indian box office. He tried his luck with the highly anticipated Vikram Vedha, but the film failed despite receiving good reviews. Now, he’s geared up for Fighter, and it seems that no force would be able to stop him from scoring a commercial success. Why we’re so confident? Well, let’s discuss it below!

Before getting to anything, please note that this film brings back the successful pair of Hrithik and Siddharth Anand. Yes, the duo has never given a flop while working together, and in fact, Hrithik scored his highest-grosser with Sid’s War. This time, too, things are looking favorable, and with no big release in the competition, their third film together is ready to roar at ticket windows.

Hrithik Roshan & his Republic Day releases!

Several auspicious occasions are synonymous with a particular actor’s films. For example, Aamir Khan is known for his blockbuster films released during Christmas. Salman Khan is known for his Eid biggies, while Shah Rukh Khan has delivered multiple successful films during Diwali. Just like that, Hrithik Roshan has a superb track record of Republic Day releases.

Throughout his career, Hrithik has given two films during the Republic Day weekend. One is Agneepath, and it was released on 26 January 2012. Another film is Kaabil, and it was released on 25 January 2017. Both films were commercially successful and added value to his filmography.

Roar of Agneepath

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film was an official remake of 1990’s Agneepath starring Amitabh Bachchan. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly favorable reviews, praising Hrithik Roshan’s performance as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. It was a huge success in the mass centers and emerged as Hrithik’s first 100-crore net grosser at the Indian box office.

Agneepath started off its journey with 23 crores on opening day and ended the run at 123.05 crores. It was a Super-Hit, as per Koimoi parameters.

Kaabil withstands Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

In 2017, Hrithik Roshan locked horns with Shah Rukh Khan as his Kaabil clashed with Raees. At the Indian box office, it took a slow start of 10.43 crores, but all thanks to positive word-of-mouth, it survived the battle with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and emerged as a Super-Hit, as per Koimoi parameters. The film ended its run at 126.85 crores.

Let’s see if Fighter, which releases on 25 January 2024, keeps the track record of successes for Hrithik Roshan intact.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Collection: Siddharth Anand & Hrithik Roshan To Compulsarily Make 500 Crore To Enter The Cumulative 1000 Crore Club With Their 3 Films Together!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News