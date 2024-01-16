Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter have already started to grab headlines before the film releases on Republic Day Weekend of 2024. Buzz suggests that Deepika Padukone is quite miffed with the director, so much so that she was not a part of the trailer launch as well. However, none has confirmed such rumors that also suggested that the actress unfollowed the director on Instagram.

However, people could connect the dots once the trailer of their upcoming film dropped since it was all about Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone yet again served as an eye candy despite playing a fierce Air Force officer in the film.

The reason for DP’s absence in the trailer might not be intentional, though. Coming to Hrithik Roshan, who is working with Siddharth Anand for the third time, the duo’s hattrick might bring another blockbuster to Bollywood, like their last two successful films – Bang Bang & War.

Bang Bang Box Office Collection

The action film starred Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, and it collected 181 crore at the Box office. The film was released on October 2, 2014, a National Holiday, and collected 340 crore worldwide. It collected 79 crore overseas apart from the 181 crore in India.

War Box Office Collection

Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan collaborated for the second time on War, released on October 2, 2019, and starred Tiger Shroff alongside HR. The action biggie collected 318 crore in India and 466.82 crore worldwide. It stands at number 17 in the list of 20 highest-grossing Bollywood films ever.

Siddharth Anand & Hrithik Roshan’s Cumulative Box Office

With two films, the actor-director duo has collected a total of 507 crore. In order to enter the prestigious 1000 crore club together, the two of them have to bring absolutely and surely 500 crores with Fighter’s box office. This number at the moment seems to be too huge. However, it might not be unachievable, looking at Siddharth Anand’s box office trajectory.

Anand’s last directorial, Pathaan, crossed the 500 crore mark at the box office last year, and coincidentally, that was also a Republic Day release. Now, it would be interesting to see if he crosses the 500 crore mark yet again with Fighter.

