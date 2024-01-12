After the gloomy phase in the post-pandemic era, Bollywood returned to the form and tasted much bigger successes in 2023. The year began on a rocking note with Pathaan, which gave us a 2.0 version of Shah Rukh Khan. His Jawan broke almost every record and became the highest net grosser of Bollywood at the Indian box office. Towards the end, Ranbir Kapoor delivered another historic success with Animal. Keep reading to know more!

All aforementioned films managed to get placed in the top 3 biggest Bollywood successes of all time at the Indian box office. Pathaan earned 543.22 crores in India, and it held the position of the highest net grosser in Bollywood for some months. Jawan surpassed it with its monumental run and earned a whopping 640.42 crores net. Then came Animal, which is still playing in theatres and has earned 550 crores, as per the last update.

Pathaan

This film marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after a long hiatus of 4 years. It was worth all the wait, and Shah Rukh Khan made a remarkable comeback in a massy avatar, like a true superstar. Pathaan took a historic start of 57 crores and enjoyed the benefit of Republic Day.

The biggie posted a superb total of 166.75 crores in the first 3 days, and all thanks to positive word-of-mouth among the masses and all the hype about Shah Rukh Khan’s return, Pathaan ended its lifetime run at 543.22 crores. If calculated, the film grew by 225.76% in its collection after the regular 3-day opening weekend.

Jawan

Jawan marked the first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee. It was already high on buzz ever since the announcement was made, and the promotional material in the pre-release phase hit the right chords. Also, Pathaan’s success created a halo effect. As a result, the film took an earth-shattering start of 75 crores and ended up earning 206.06 crores in 3 days.

Compared to Pathaan, Jawan enjoyed much better word-of-mouth among audiences, and the result was clearly seen in the long run. The biggie ended its run at 640.42 crores at the Indian box office, which is an increase of 210.79% in the collection after the 3-day opening weekend.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal had all the buzz due to its exciting promotional content, with the trailer being the biggest game-changer. One of the best cuts in recent times, the film’s trailer elevated the excitement among audiences. Also, the campaign of proudly promoting the film as an A-rated offering worked well. It all got reflected through a mind-blowing start of 63.80 crores.

Despite the mixed reviews, Animal did wonders at the Indian box office because its content clicked a big time with its targeted audience. Also, the social media debates and controversies fuelled the collection. After a regular 3-day weekend of 201.76 crores, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer currently stands at 550 crores, which is a rise of 172.60% in the collection after the opening weekend. From here, there will be little movement in the final tally, and the growth will stay below 180%.

So, as we can see, Pathaan displayed strong legs at the Indian box office as compared to Jawan and Animal after the end of the 3-day weekend.

