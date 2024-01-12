Mahesh Babu’s highly-anticipated Guntur Kaaram is finally released in theatres. It’s one of the two Telugu films to mark its arrival today, ahead of Sankranti, so it won’t be a solo run today. Still, the exciting news is that the biggie has surpassed the final day 1 advance booking of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is a huge feat. Keep reading to know more!

The big-screen entertainer marks the return of Mahesh Babu after one and a half years, as he was last seen in the 2022 release Sarkaru Vaari Paata. So naturally, excitement is in the air, and expectations are really high. On top of that, it’s the most lucrative festive period for the Tollywood film industry. So, despite the competition, the box office enthusiasts are pinning high hopes on the Mahesh Babu starrer.

Day 1 final advance booking update of Guntur Kaaram

Amid fan frenzy, Guntur Kaaram marked its arrival today, and the film has been lucky enough to secure special shows starting as early as 1 am. Still, all thanks to Mahesh Babu’s crazy fandom, the response has been phenomenal. It has been learned that the biggie has amassed a whopping 24.90 crores gross through advance booking for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of over 11.2 lakh tickets all across the country.

Surpasses Sarkaru Vaari Paata

With such a response, Guntur Kaaram has easily crossed the opening day pre-sales of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which stayed at 20 crores gross in the final update. That’s a big positive, and now, all the film needs to do is garner positive feedback from the audience. If that happens, the opening day of the Mahesh Babu starrer will reach new heights.

More about the film

Guntur Kaaram marks the third reunion between Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram. It also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles. The music is composed by Thaman S.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

