After enjoying a glorious run at the Indian box office, Prabhas-led Salaar has now started losing its steam, and from here, it will be a run of a few more days. Today marked the completion of the third week’s theatrical run, and for the first time ever, the biggie fell below the mark of 2 crores. Keep reading to know how the film fared on its day 21!

The Prashanth Neel directorial was released amid a lot of buzz, which was primarily generated due to Prabhas’ return to the action genre and, of course, a high-voltage clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. It opened to mixed reviews but was well received in the mass centers. All thanks to Christmas and New Year, the film raked in solid numbers during the initial run, but since the content wasn’t universally accepted, it failed to show long legs.

Day 21 estimates of Salaar

Yesterday, Salaar made a smashing entry in the 400 crore club at the Indian box office, becoming Prabhas’ 3rd film to achieve the feat after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It raked in 2 crores on the 3rd Wednesday, and the film was expected to witness a dip further.

Now, as per early trends flowing in, Salaar has dropped further and will be closing its day 21 with a collection of 1.70-1.90 crores, thus pushing the Indian box office collection to 402.65-402.85 crores (all languages). From here, the film will be crossing the lifetime collection of 2.0 (408 crores), but Prabhas’ own Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores) will remain unbeaten.

Salaar’s show count dropped!

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Hanu-Man are arriving in theatres tomorrow, which has severely affected Salaar’s show count in the Telugu-speaking states. Even in the Hindi belt, these two films have got a decent show count. Then there’s Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas and leftovers like Dunki and Animal.

The reduced show count is definitely going to affect Salaar, and not to forget that in the Telugu states, two more biggies, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, are releasing this weekend. So practically, it’s the end of the theatrical run for the Prabhas starrer in the Telugu market.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

