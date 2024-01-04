The scene of pan-India movies continues to expand, with Prabhas’ Salaar emerging as another big success. This month, marking the start of 2024, another pan-India release is arriving at the box office. Yes, here we’re talking about Hanu Man. The film is enjoying a good pre-release buzz as of now, with the trailer striking the right chords. Keep reading to know more!

The birth of a new cinematic universe

Directed by Prasanth Varma, the upcoming superhero film marks the rise of a new cinematic universe, and that’s Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. As the trend of the cinematic universe is growing in the Indian film industry, it’ll be exciting to see how Varma presents his ambitious project inspired by the Hindu god, Hanuman, in a rarely touched genre.

The first impression of the Hanu Manu trailer

The trailer of Hanu Man was dropped two weeks ago, and it accomplished what it was supposed to do. The film has garnered all the positive limelight as, despite being made on a very limited budget, the Teja Sajja starrer impresses with its visuals and smart VFX work. Of course, if one takes a closer look, flaws can be spotted, but the overall presentation and trailer cut are good.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much about the story, but one gets the basic idea that there’s one protagonist who seems to be blessed with superpowers. On the other side, there’s an evil force that’s in search of a superpower to control the world. It has a backdrop of lord Hanuman. With a powerful background score and intriguing scenes, the Hanu Man trailer manages to build excitement.

Day 1 expectation from Hanu Man after the trailer’s release

Hanu Man trailer has generated impressive views on YouTube, which means it has reached a wider audience. The response has been on the favorable side, and some are even comparing the visuals of this low-budget film with those of Adipurush. Such comparisons have earned this Prasanth Varma directorial good pre-release hype on social media, and there’s visibility about it.

Hanu Man is originally a Telugu film and is scheduled to release on 12th January, along with Mahesh Babu‘s Guntur Kaaram and some other films. Still, it’s expected to rake in 7-8 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. In the Hindi dubbed version, it is expected to debut with 2-2.50 crores.

The highly-anticipated opening of Ayodhya Ram Temple is scheduled for 22nd January. In the Hindi belt, Hanu Man is expected to enjoy the benefit of this remarkable event in Indian history. So, there is a chance of even hitting the 10 crore mark on day 1 (all languages).

Take a look at the trailer below:

