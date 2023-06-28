Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu over the years of his career, carved a path in the industry where he is worshipped as an actor and enjoys massive stardom. However, apart from his acting skills, Mahesh is known for his witty nature, and once this nature made him get caught up in a huge controversy.

Once at a press conference, when he was asked about his Hindi debut, Mahesh Babu’s shocking claims and statements created a stir in the industries. Now, the throwback video is once again doing rounds on the internet. Keep scrolling to check it out.

While promoting his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, when the Telugu media asked Mahesh Babu whether he would ever make a debut in Bollywood, the actor, without missing a beat, shared, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but my simple thing is I don’t think they can afford me. So that’s the reason I can’t waste my time because the kind of respect I get here, the kind of stardom I have here [in the South] is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. And I have always thought that when you do films here, you know, it will become bigger.”

Check out the video clip as shared on Reddit:

Apparently, he had received a few offers from Bollywood, but Mahesh has rejected them all. And now that the video clip is going viral, his fans are coming in support of him.

One wrote, “Remember when Rana Daggubati had a short cameo in YJHD and no one even recognised him?? He probably wasn’t paid for the two lines he got.”

Another commented, “…mahesh babu is one of the biggest telugu actors and stars. He GETS PAID! just because you don’t believe it doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. I said 100crore as an example but i wouldn’t even be surprised if it were true.”

After this fiasco, Mahesh Babu was targeted and slammed by many and later, a press note was released clarifying his statement. The note could be read as “Mahesh Babu has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places.”

Well, what are your thoughts about his statement? Let us know.

