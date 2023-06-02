SS Rajamouli created history with his Baahubali 1, 2 and took things international with his Oscar Winning RRR, but popular actor Rana Daggubati thinks it’s Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Project K, which will break boundaries. Rana is a prominent name in the Indian film industry who is thrilled about his buddy’s most-coveted film and not just him but all of the Telugu industry.

Rana worked with Deepika when he made a special appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which turned 10 this year. Besides the stellar lead pair, the sci-fi project by director Nag Ashwin will also feature Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, and not just the Baahubali star the audience is also excited to witness it on the big screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rana Daggubati was recently present at India Today Conclave South 2023, which had a session called, The Rise of the Pan India Star: How to break boundaries of Language and Geography; there, the actor shared how Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Project K could break boundaries which Rajamouli couldn’t with his Baahubali and RRR. Rana said, “We celebrate each other’s cinema fully. Like there is another film called Project K, which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, that’s a film we are really looking forward to in Telugu.”

Rana Daggubati continued, “That film will, I think will, break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR haven’t done.” He further said, “Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film, and it could really become a global film from Telugu (cinema).”

Like Rana, the fans are also eagerly waiting for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone & Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K to hit the theatres and as per news, the film will be released in January next year. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Sells 20,000+ Tickets In National Chains, Might Put Up A Surprising Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News