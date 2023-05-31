Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan have had a notable collaboration in the Indian film industry. The two have collaborated in films like Sarkar (2005) and its sequels “Sarkar Raj” (2008) and “Sarkar 3” (2017). However, there came a time when Big B wanted to beat up the filmmaker.

Back in 2003, RGV and Big B teamed up for a horror film Bhoot, starring Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn. The film got a great reception from the industry and the audience when it was released. The filmmaker also had a preview screening ahead of the release.

During a conversation with Film Companion, Ram Gopal Varma revealed that his film Bhoot was so scary that his mother would keep opening and closing the windows of her house because she was terrified after watching the movie, and this reaction came after she was fully aware that her son had made the film.

Rag Gopal Varma spoke about Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to the film and shared, “Amitabh Bachchan saw the film at a preview and told me, ‘I almost felt like beating you up. I was hating myself, thinking: Why the hell did I come to see this?’ That’s what a horror film does – it should be able to evoke emotion, whether fear or anything else.”

RGV’s co-writer Sameer Sharma shared in the chat that Abhishek Bachchan was supposed to do Bhoot, but it didn’t work out. “Initially, Abhishek Bachchan was going to do Bhoot. For some reason, that didn’t happen. So Ram and I went to meet Ajay Devgn,” he said. Sameer recalled that they didn’t have a script when they went to meet Ajay, but RGV brought him on board after a three-minute pitch. “And in three minutes flat, he had pitched the film. Ajay had done Company by then. He was besotted by Ram, as all actors were. After Ram pitched everything in just three minutes, we spent the rest of the time having a drink,” he recalled.

