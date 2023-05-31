A young Priyanka Chopra’s old video is again resurfacing all over the internet from the 2000 Miss World swimsuit presentation. And we cannot unsee the innocence and the gorgeousness of the actress. PeeCee, after winning Miss World’s crown, never had to look back and has only achieved all the success in her life. She has made her name in the industry with her hard work and dedication, and now, she is a global diva now.

In this viral video, we can get a glimpse of the young Priyanka in a bikini from the Swimsuit Presentation. Keep scrolling to find out the video clip and netizens’ reactions to it.

Earlier this month, a pageant fan page named ‘pageantchroniclesblue’ shared a video clip from the 2000 Miss World Swimsuit Presentation, where we can see an 18-year-old Priyanka Chopra flaunting her figure in blue bikini posing for the camera. The diva kept her look minimal and decorated her hair with a flower. The caption of the video can be read as, “@priyankachopra during the Swimsuit Presentation of Miss World 2000.”

Check out the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pageant Chronicles Blue (@pageantchroniclesblue)

In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen saying, “Hi, I am Miss India and I have been bungee jumping and white water rafting, and now I want to do a skydive.” While the video is going viral, netizens have been reacting to the same. One of them wrote, “Why tf you have to get n@ked for these beauty pageants to win ?”

While a few pointed at Priyanka Chopra’s nose and commented, “Don’t know but feel they all were beautiful without any surgery.” Another comment was read as, “Miss her old nose soo gorgeous 😭” One of the comments was “Surgery se phele kitni pritty lg rhi hai priyanka mam.”

One even trolled Priyanka Chopra for copying Lara Dutta and wrote, “Skydive – copying Lara Dutta comments and she copied the platform answer too, copy cat.”

Well, what are your thoughts on seeing Priyanka Chopra from her Miss World days? Let us know.

