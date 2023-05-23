Akshay Kumar is a hero both on-screen and in real life. While it’s easier to be a hero in front of the camera by saving lives, fighting evil and ensuring the world doesn’t end, doing the same IRL requires a lot of courage. And we saw Akki’s courage when he was filming a song with Lara Dutta in Cape Town, South Africa, for the 2003 romantic music Andaaz.

As per past media reports, Kumar saved Dutta from injury – and worst, death by drowning, by jumping into the deep seawaters while shooting for their film Andaaz. Read on to know about the incident.

As reported by ibtimes, while shooting a sequence for Andaaz’s Rabba Ishq Na Howe in Cape Town, South Africa, Akshay Kumar saved Lara Dutta’s life. The accident occurred while they were filming the song on top of a rock, and the crew had no idea there would be high tide. The report states that when a wave crashed into the rock, the former beauty queen accidentally slipped and was swept away by the wave. And she didn’t know swimming.

The report further states that the crew and the cast of Andaaz were shocked and were in a moment of a daze. While Lara Dutta was going further into the sea, Akshay Kumar was quick on his feet and dived in to save deep, rising waters and saved her. While everyone was safe after the incident, Lara was shaken, and it took her a while to collect herself.

It’s amazing when a reel-life hero becomes a real-life hero. Interestingly, this wasn’t the only time Akshay Kumar saved the life of his co-star. As per reports, Akki also saved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s life on the sets of Khakee.

