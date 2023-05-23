Manoj Bajpayee is currently collecting accolades for his recent courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and is also receiving positive feedback from the audience as well as the critics. However, Manoj had to endure a lot of struggle to achieve the position where he is now. He is now one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in Bollywood.

Recently, Manoj was asked whether his net worth is Rs 170 crore, and the actor almost gave a shocking reaction to it. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj Bajpayee talked about his financial status when he was asked if his net worth is Rs 170 crore after doing Aligarh and Gali Guleiyan or not, as it shows in Google, the actor replied, “Baap re baap! Aligarh aur Gali Guleiyan kar ke? Bilkul nahi hai par haan itna zaroor hai bhagwan ki daya se ki mera aur meri patni ka budhapa ache se guzar jayega aur meri beti set ho jayegi.”

Going further in the conversation, Manoj Bajpayee added, “Main South Mumbai ka nahi hun, na Bandra ka hun. Main abhi bhi Lokhandwala, Andheri mein rehta hun and main humesha kehta hun ke main cinema, iss film industry ke beech mein nahi hun. Maine ye choose kiya tha ki main film industry ki boundary pe baitha hun. Ye mera chunav raha hai.”

The Satya actor further explained how he doesn’t relate to those who live in rich localities of the city and shared, “Main wo relate nahi kar pata hun. What do I do, I have come from a village. I have taken this journey and reached the periphery of the industry. To go inside the industry I will have to become like them and that requires a lot of strength. Now, after these many years, I don’t think I can be anyone else.”

Well, that’s the honesty of Manoj Bajpayee. What are your thoughts? Let us know.

