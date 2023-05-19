Manoj Bajpyayee is one of the most respected stars of Bollywood owing to his incredible work craft. The actor has appeared in some of the biggest blockbuster films and series including – The Family Man, Gulmohar, Satya, and Aligarh to name a few. The actor, who kickstarted his career with Ram Gopal’s film Satya revealed that he left quite heartbroken after he was not offered the lead in the film by the director despite being promised to him. Scroll below to read the details!

Satya went on to become a breakthrough film of Manoj’s career. However, the story behind bagging the role is quite interesting. The actor was first offered the lead role but was later called for a supporting role and it left him shattered and betrayed.

In one of the episodes of Cyrus Says, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he was left completely shattered after learning the fact that he has been offered a supporting role in the critically acclaimed film of Ram Gopal Varma, Satya and revealed how he was told by the director not take any role because he was assured for the leading role. The actor said, “He called me and said I want you to play the second guy. I was heartbroken. He lied. I felt what is the use. He said come over. I went to his house and he said you know that I can cast anyone for the lead but I need someone who has a great personality, a great presence in front of the camera for Bhiku Mhatre.”

The actor also revealed that he was first approached by Ram Gopal Varma and was actually assured of the lead role; however, when he was actually offered the role, he felt cheated. He revealed what the director told him, “I can’t believe I’ve been searching for you for five years. Please don’t do this film. I’ve been looking for you all these years, and I have a lead role for you. I want to reserve you for that; don’t commit to anything else.”

Well, as they say, whatever happens, it happens for a reason. Manoj Bajpayee received a lot of applause for his character, and it went on become one of the finest performances of his career.

