Kangana Ranaut Vs Deepika Padukone has been a war since the time DP won an award for Happy New Year over Kangana Ranaut’s Queen! Since then Kangana has been taking open potshots at the actress while DP took subtle digs here and there, else ignored the Fashion actress. However, it was once that DP totally disregarded Kangana during a round table curated by Rajeev Masand.

It was in the year 2014, when Rajeev Masand invited the best actresses of the year for a conversation at his round table. On the table were seated Vidya Balan for Bobby Jasoos, Nimrat Kaur for The Lunchbox, Deepika for Happy New Year, and Kangana Ranaut for Queen. It was during the conversation Rajeev asked the actresses if they have ever worked in a film for money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone was prompt enough to decline and said, “No, never!” But Kangana Ranaut was humble enough to say Yes. It was Vidya Balan who balanced the situation and agreed that though she has not done a film for money, she understands the perspectives of those who have done it. Scroll down to see how netizens reacted to Deepika’s prudish tone.

A video shared on Reddit initiated a discussion on how Vidya Balan respected Kangana Ranaut’s decision as an artist and echoed the same. While Deepika was full of yourself to recognise the fact that she was just privileged enough to experience financial issues people do!

While Vidya Balan also said ‘No’ to saying Yes to films for money, she responded in a way that was respectful to Kangana and also acknowledged that her family background afforded her the privilege to be selective, which other people may not have.

A user wrote, “DP definitely doesn’t understand what it’s like to work solely for money when you are an outsider with few connections.” A user trolled DP and wrote, “Deepika confidently saying “Never”, what about stinkers like CC2C, Housefull, Desi Boyz, Race 2. At least Kangana was honest.”

Another user pointed put how the Ram Leela actress’ NO, Never was rather privileged. A comment read, “Deepika is speaking from a place of privilege whereas Kangana was being honest. Kangana at this time was sustaining herself and also handling her sister’s surgeries so kudos to her. Before she went bonkers she was much loved.”

Another user attacked DP and wrote, “She has done the shiitiest of movies. She is saying she didn’t do those for money?” One more user echoed the sentiment, “Yes, apparently out. She really believed in a movie like Chandni Chowk to China, where she was cross-playing as a Chinese person. That was not racist at all.”

You can watch the video shared on Reddit, here.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan while Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her directorial ‘Emergency’.

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Once Revealed The Reason Behind His Father Asking Him To Add Extra ‘Ns & Rs’ In His Name: “He Has Been An Astrologer Since Before I Was Born…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News