Ayushmann Khurrana is mourning the loss of her beloved father, P Khurana, who passed away earlier today after a prolonged illness. The actor is known for playing some of the most iconic on-screen characters in Hindi cinema, and once, during an interview, Ayushmann revealed the story behind the extra Rs and Ns in his name and that his astrologer father tweaked his name. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ayushmann has a huge fan following among fans, with over 17 million followers on Instagram. The actor is currently in Chandigarh, where the last rites of his late father were performed at 5:30 PM today.

Talking about the reason behind the extra Rs and Ns in his name, Ayushmann Khurrana once penned an emotional note on Father’s Day expressing his gratitude for P Khurana. The actor wrote, “Bachpan mein papa ki lagayi paabandiyon ko todne mein bahut mazaa aata tha. Aur ab bade ho kar khud pe lagayi paabandiyaan todi nahi jaati.”

Ayushmann Khurrana added further, “We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father @astrologer.pkhurrana ❤️🙏🏽”

The actor in an earlier interview shared, “He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name” while opening up about the spelling change in his name. He further shared, “After all, my father has been an astrologer since before I was born. In fact, this trend (spelling names differently) came quite late (in the rest of the country), and even later in Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Khurana family released a statement on P Khurana’s sudden demise that read, “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.”

May his soul rest in peace, and god give Ayushmann Khurrana and his family strength.

