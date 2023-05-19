Virat Kohli, who happens to be the former captain of the Indian Cricket team, is one of the biggest names in the country and worldwide. The skipper is married to actress Anushka Sharma, and the couple shares a daughter named Vamika together. Yesterday, during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat scored a century and video called his wife soon after, and the picture went viral on social media, with fans going gaga over Virushka and dropping mushy comments. Scroll below to take a look at the picture.

The match took place in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and Virat, as usual, had a great inning winning the hearts of his fans globally. The cricketer often expresses his love for his wife on various occasions, including social media PDA, interviews and media interactions, and is one of the most adorable couples in B-town.

A user named Mufaddal Vohra shared a picture on his Twitter account where Virat Kohli can be seen talking to his wife, Anushka Sharma, on a video call post scoring a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad yesterday.

Take a look at it below:

Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match The most beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/3xoQILaMFF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2023

Reacting to the picture on the microblogging site, a user commented, “bhagwaan, banda dena to virat kohli jaisa hi dena, warna single marne ke liye bhi tayaar hu.”

Another user commented, “Kuch bhi bol lo king Kohli as player is a class or couple goals mein bhi highclass ..kya bond hai inki “

A third commented, “their bond is something else man!”

What are your thoughts on Virat Kohli’s sweet gesture of video calling his wife, Anushka Sharma post, scoring a century in yesterday’s match? Tell us in the comments below.

