Vivek Agnihotri is a popular name in the Bollywood industry who always take advantage of every opportunity to make headlines with his day-to-day activities. The director is quite impressive and often expresses his views on Twitter on political, social and entertainment issues. Earlier today, Vivek took a subtle dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘uncomfortable fashion’ Cannes 2023 look and is now getting trolled by netizens on the microblogging site. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vivek has quite a fan following among fans with over 893K followers on Twitter. He never misses out on an opportunity to comment on common issues and often tweets on the site expressing his concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter and shared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2023 look with a caption that read, “Have you guys heard of a term called ‘Costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?”

Have you guys heard of a term called ‘Costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion? pic.twitter.com/bWYavPYjvS — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 19, 2023

As soon as Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet went viral on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, netizens started trolling the director. One user commented, “She refused your movie, is it?”

Another user commented, “Usme oppressive kaha hua? Aise toh aap driver rakhte ho toh bhi aap oppressive ho jaoge….”

A third commented, “Don’t cry because of your failures..”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is a regular at Cannes and never misses to make an impression with her impeccable fashion and style. Along with her, Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta and Urvashi Rautela dominate global headlines with their debut at the prestigious film festival.

What are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri taking a dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes look? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai In Silver Hooded Gown Pays Homage To Shawarmas, Jadoo Or Father-In-Law Amitabh Bachchan? Netizens Mercilessly Mock Her Cannes 2023 Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News