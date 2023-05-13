Urvashi Rautela, who is Bollywood’s youngest superstar, highest-paid actress, and the most followed celebrity, is the epitome of beauty and talent and has been carving her path in the Indian film industry. Some incidents are really very nerve-racking and one such incident that took place was a fan from a recent IPL match mispronounced Urvashi’s surname, which made the actress angry to the next level. The actress highlighted that names hold deep meaning and surnames, in particular, are blessings given to individuals by their ancestors. She urged people to respect and pronounce them correctly.

In the video, a fan who was gazing at a cricketer from Delhi Capital took Urvashi’s name and mispronounced her surname as “Rotola” instead of “Rautela.” Expressing her disappointment, Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to address the incident, emphasizing the significance of surnames and highlighting their importance as cherished blessings. Her response sparked a conversation about respect and the power of words. She captioned it as, “STOP BUTCHERING MY LAST NAME WHICH IS SO PRECIOUS TO ME 😡 😡 😡 WORDS HAVE MEANING & SURNAMES HAVE POWER & BLESSINGS #IDontLikeIt #notfunny”

Urvashi‘s response to the mispronunciation incident underscores the importance of respecting the power of words. Our words carry weight and can deeply impact others. By mispronouncing her surname, the fan unintentionally undermined the significance of her identity. Urvashi Rautela’s call for respect and proper pronunciation serves as a reminder for society to cultivate cultural sensitivity. In an increasingly interconnected world, embracing diversity and fostering inclusivity are more important than ever.

This incident serves as a reminder for society to embrace cultural sensitivity and promote inclusivity by valuing and pronouncing names correctly. Let us learn from this episode and strive to create a more respectful and inclusive world where each individual’s identity is honoured and cherished.

