The Immortal Ashwatthama by Aditya Dhar, is once again back in the news. The project, which was reportedly shelved a few weeks ago, is now eyeing the Pushpa star Allu Arjun to star in the titular role. The film was initially bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and was said to star Vicky Kaushal in the lead. When it was revived by the Jio Studios, they reportedly didn’t want Vicky to headline the film. After several roadblocks on the way, the film is once again creating noise.

Initially, it was reported that Ranveer Singh had shown interest in the film. But he never gave a definitive answer or green-lit the project. Besides him, names of actors like Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Shah Rukh Khan too came up as the lead in the film. Allu, who will be seen reprising his fierce role in Pushpa 2, has now been allegedly approached for this film.

A source close to the development has reported to Pinkvilla that the makers of The Immortal Ashwatthama are in talks with Allu Arjun. The report states, “Ashwatthama is Aditya Dhar’s dream, which will come to life with Jio Studios coming on board as the producers. The filmmaker and top officials at Jio Studios are in talks with Allu Arjun to play the lead. The conversations are in the initial stages at the moment, and Allu has shown some interest in the unique and ambitious world of the film. The conversation could materialize into something fruitful or could just fizzle out too, but a couple of meetings have already taken place over the last few months.”

The source, somewhat seeming positive about Allu Arjun, might give the nod to The Immortal Ashwatthama, spoke of the magnanimity of the film and what Arjun’s involvement will bring to it. They said, “Ashwatthama is among the biggest films of Indian Cinema and Allu Arjun’s involvement will take the stakes a lot higher. Everyone is hopeful for things to fall in right direction, but it would still take some time to get a clearer picture on where the conversation is headed. Jio Studios is flexing it’s muscles by getting in conversation with Allu Arjun, and hopefully, this shall yield fruitful results.”

