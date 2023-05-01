Urvashi Rautela has always amazed the audience with her scintillating beauty and acting prowess. With her talent and beauty, it’s no wonder that she continues to be one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Recently, cricketers Jitesh Sharma and Harpreet Bhatia’s comments about the actress have been creating quite a buzz in the media. Find out what the cricketers has to say about the actress.

Urvashi has a huge fan following across the globe. And Jitesh Sharma’s recent comment about her has only added to her popularity; and the gorgeous actress can now add one more name to her list of admirers after Ravindra Jadeja. The Punjab Kings star cricketers, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide and Harpreet Bhatia were caught in a candid interview playing a how well do you know each other segment.

In the segment the other players had to answer questions about each others liking and preferences. But what caught everyone’s attention was when Harpeet Bhatia asked, “My celebrity crush?” and Jitesh Sharma promptly answered, “Urvashi?”. Fans of both the cricketer and the actress have been buzzing about the interview ever since.

It’s not surprising that Harpreet Bhatia finds Urvashi Rautela beautiful and has developed a crush for the actress. After all, she is known for her stunning looks and has been praised for her beauty by many in the industry. Her fans have always appreciated her for her talent and her grace, and it seems that Harpreet Bhatia is no exception.

Let us know what you think about the cricketer’s comment below.

Urvashi is currently enjoying the massive success of her song Wild Saala from her film Agent along with actor Akhil Akkineni. Urvashi will soon be seen making her Hollywood debut soon opposite 365 Days star, Michele Morrone. She will also be seen alongside Ram Pothineni in his next. Urvashi Rautela’s next also include ‘Inspector Avinash‘ with Randeep Hooda, the lead role in the thriller film ‘Black Rose’ and the Hindi remake of the South film Thiruttu Payale 2.

