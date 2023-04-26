Surender Reddy’s much-awaited spy action thriller – with the young and dynamic Akhil Akkineni in the lead, is all set to hit the screen this Friday, April 28. Also featuring Mammootty, Dino Morea and Sakhi Vaidya in pivotal roles, the film suffered multiple delays owing to COVID-19 but is now all set for a theatrical release in Telugu and Malayalam.

With just days left until the film releases, we came across media reports regarding the objections the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has raised against the film. Read on to know all about it.

As per a 123telugu report, the CBFC has raised eight objections after censoring Akhil Akkineni’s Agent. As per the report, a few cuss words in the Mammootty, Dino Morea and Sakshi Vaidya co-starrer have been muted to comply with regulatory guidelines.

But that’s not all for Agent. In addition to the above changes, a couple of violent scenes from the Akhil Akkineni-led spy action thriller have been blackened to avoid any negative impact on the audience. As per previous media reports, the film – featuring Urvashi Rautela in the song ‘Wild Saala,’ has been awarded a U/A censor certificate and is 2 hours 36 minutes long, aka 156 minutes.

Talking about Agent, a 2021 media report suggests that Akkineni’s role as a spy has been inspired by the character of Jason Bourne from the American-German film series Bourne. It has been shoot in a bunch of diverse locations, such as Budapest, Hyderabad, and Oman. The film – which sees Dino Morea playing the antagonist, also marks his debut in the Telugu film industry.

Just yesterday, Agent’s sensual track ‘Wild Saala’ featuring Urvashi Rautela and Akhil Akkineni was released. In it, Urvashi has danced her way right into the hearts of the people with some impressive hook steps and charm.

