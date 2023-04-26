Legendary composer and singer Rahman on multiple occasions has advocated for the Tamil language and a similar incident took place when the iconic musician asked his wife Saira Banu to converse in Tamil and not in Hindi at an event in Chennai. The video of the same quickly surfaced on social media leaving many on the internet fuming.

Rahman has worked both in Bollywood and the South industry for more than three decades. On the personal front, AR Rahman and Saira tied the knot in 1995, and for the unversed, their marriage was arranged by his mother. Read on for more.

A video on Twitter, according to The Indian Express, showed AR Rahman getting honoured at the Vikatan Cinema awards. The musician then invites his wife Saira Banu to the stage to say a few words and accept the trophy with him. Rahman’s wife can be seen getting emotional as she hugs him while receiving the trophy from the renowned singer. Just as Rahman’s wife was about to speak on the mike, the singer interrupts her in Tamil saying, “Please speak in Tamil, not Hindi.” A visibly uncomfortable Saira then tells the audience, “Sorry, I can’t speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super happy and excited because his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That’s all I can say.”

Take a look:

Social media users did not waste any time in taking a dig at AR Rahman. One of the users stated, “She neither spoke Hindi nor Tamil….and I think that’s the best thing she can do there…she spoke english because English is a common language for both North and South Indian….”

Another shared, “A very sensible lady! She speaks the language which she is most comfortable in! I would, too. Perhaps we all should!” The next one tweeted, “I don’t have problem with Tamil its bas close to my heart as all other Indian languages but why not Hindi and why any foreign language? Are we still in the communal Era?”

One user shared, “Scary goat @arrahman ..filled with inferiority complex remember you became popular because of Hindi audience, don’t divide India you will not be successful mind you.”

Another said, “AR Rahman should be aware of his iconic stature and not play identity politics over language religion and caste. Why can’t his wife speak in whatever language she wants.”

And, one concluded, “Yes, English is acceptable as it is language of colonial masters. But another of our own Indian language Hindi bring feeling of lowly disgust ? This guy should be ashamed. Garnered all the fame & money from Indian Bollywood films and today discriminating over our languages.

