Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women in the world. She’s known globally for her brilliant acting skills and looks. The actress is also among the first women to start working in the West and has done commendable work in the entertainment industry over the years. Last night, Aish made a stunning appearance at the Ponniyin Selvan II media conference and donned a beautiful traditional attire but is getting trolled for her monotonous fashion and hairdo by netizens on social media. Scroll below to take a look at the video.

Aishwarya is massively popular among her fans, with over 12 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on the photo-sharing platform. Besides her incredible acting skills, Aish often makes headlines for being a doting mom to her 11-year-old daughter, who always accompanies the actress on her work trips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared for the Ponniyin Selvan II press conference and aced a traditional look for the event. The actress wore an off-white Anarkali suit that came with golden and silver embroidery and detailing all over.

The beauty styled the look with a layered emerald necklace and went with her signature winged eyes with the middle-parting hairdo.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “What has she done to herself? Why can’t she hire a good stylist. It’s her life, I understand but when she is in glamour world and everything revolves around it then shouldn’t she be a little updated.”

Another user commented, “iske hair set kro koi 😂😂”

A third commented, “What Bacchans have done to her?😮 I miss the old, stylish & carefree Aishwarya Rai 😢”

A fourth commented, “Someone tell her to change her hair stylist”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her monotonous fashion and hairdo? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Sara Tendulkar Fans Says “Jeet To Jate Par Jija Ji Ki Team…” As Brother Arjun Tendulkar Bowls Against Shubman Gill’s Team During Recent IPL Match

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News