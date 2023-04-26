Shubman Gill is one of the most talented Indian cricketers who has a massive fan following. The young cricketer is always admired amongst the young girls for his good looks. Recently, the world of the internet made various memes around his match against Mumbai Indians as his rumoured beau Sara Tendulkar’s brother, Arjun Tendulkar, was balling against him.

Being considered as the future of Indian cricket, Shubman has been the talk of the town for quite some time. Earlier, his name was also linked with Sara Ali Khan and now, for dating the great Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. As the match played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians went in favour of Shubman Gill’s team, netizens seemed to enjoy every bit of it. Read on to find out more about what netizens had to say!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, a user made a poster of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan with Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar. Netizens were figuring out what Sara must be going through and who she would be supporting. However, Arjun bowled only one ball to Shubman as he rotated strikes with the batsman on the other end.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, just got an IPL edition poster!

A user posted a scene from 3 Idiots, which could be the same reaction as Sara Tendulkar watching Shubman Gill. (We Assume)

Sara Tendulkar When Shubhman Gill hits Boundaries on Arjun Tendulkar ball: pic.twitter.com/jEEWLq2b6K — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) April 25, 2023

*Fifty by Shubman Gill* Sachin Tendulkar to Sara pic.twitter.com/pYGFa3REF9 — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) April 25, 2023

“Jeet To Jate Par Jija Ji Ki Team Thi Saamne,” said a user.

Sara Tendulkar while watching match between ShubmanGill and Arjun Tendulkar 😌#GTvsMI #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/5ptef3bVQ2 — Abhinav Jha 🇮🇳 (@abhinavj617) April 25, 2023

Shubman Gill gets out after scoring a fifty, Sara Tendulkar rn: #GTvsMIpic.twitter.com/nrzVdLL5Py — Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) April 25, 2023

Sara Tendulkar When Shubhman Gill hits Boundaries on Arjun Tendulkar ball:#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/ER4eTmVVUP — वेल्ला इंसान (@vella_insan1) April 25, 2023

Just Shubman Gill things!

In the match, Gujarat Titan’s star opener, batsman Shubman Gill played an excellent inning of 56 runs. He scored his fifty in just 30 balls and has collected three Fifty this season. However, as the IPL fever has gripped over the nation, let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Won’t Let The Film Postpone From 2nd June To Capitalise Pathaan’s Historic Buzz! Teaser, Trailer To Start From Next Week? Plans Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News