Rakhi Sawant and her antics never fail to amuse anyone. She is one of the most loved celebrities on the social media and the media adores her likewise. Even Rakhi never misses a chance to have a candid chat with paps.

Recently the Reality TV star was spotted at the airport as she flew down from Dubai. While talking to the media Rakhi revealed that now she has turned into a businesswoman. While she said so, the media suggested her to own an IPL team and she agreed.

Rakhi immediately started planning to buy an IPL team then and there. She decided her team would represent Maharashtra though she was confused about Gujarat as well. But this conversation turned hilarious in seconds. Scroll down to read what she planned.

Rakhi, on the media’s suggestion, decided to take Hardik Pandya in her IPL team. “Kaafi hot dikhta hai Hardik”, she said. However, in a jiffy she changed her thought and decided to go for Sachin Tendulkar instead. She said, “Sachin hai naa apna. Dekhoooo kitna bhi retire ho jaaye lekin aaj bhi jab maidaan pe gaya na sachin to chauke chhakke lagaayega. Wo kya bolte hain, bandar kitna bhi boodha ho jaaye, gulaati lagana nahi bhoolta Sachin mein bahut hai dum.”

What Rakhi meant to say was Sachin Tendulkar is like an old wine. It just gets better with time. In the same video shared by a Youtube channel named Bollywood Society, the Main Hoon Naa actor was told that Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar played his first match recently and he played really well.

The video was interrupted by a fan who calls Rakhi the best and she seems flattered by the comment and asks him to repeat the same for her fans. You can watch the whole video here.

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi. She has been an active participant in Bigg Boss Hindi seasons as well. She started her stint with the first season of the show where her fight with Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly was one of the major highlights.

