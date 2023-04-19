Various dance reality shows on Indian television have provided many talented dancers a platform to showcase their talent. One such platform is India’s Best Dancer, which has given us many talented dancers who are now winning hearts by exploring various dance forms. Recently, a video of India’s Best Dancer 2 contestant Varun Dagar is making rounds on the internet as he was allegedly harassed and dragged by Delhi Police. Scroll down to read what happened.

New Delhi’s Connaught Place is one of the busiest streets in the capital, being the frenetic business and financial hub. The streets of CP are filled with many citizens putting their talents on display. Dagar is among the dancers who often take up the lanes and attract visitors with his unique moves.

While Dagar was, as usual, dancing at CP, he was allegedly manhandled by police. The dancer, who enjoys a massive following of over 4.23 lakh on Instagram, shared a video of the incident and provided with its details.

Sharing a video in which he could be seen being dragged by the police, Varun Dagar wrote, “When the police came to move me from my spot in B block, the block’s parking managers joined them. As people questioned the police, there was when the brawl began. Amid all this, I was packing my belongings when a block manager caught me by my collar, pulled me, and abused me.”

Varun continued, “As they left me, one policeman snatched me, pulled my hair and beat me with his elbow. He dragged me to the police van in the same way and abused me throughout.” When Varun confronted the police personnel about what he had done, he told him he would answer his questions at the police station. Addressing the parking managers and the police officials, an agitated Varun further wrote, “They had no right to assault me and I am going to take legal action against them.”

The video has garnered the attention of hundreds of thousands of people now. One Instagram user wrote, “Koi kadar nahi iss desh me kalakaro ki,” while another commented, “Kaash police sb criminals ke against bhi itni active hoti.”

A third user wrote, “he is only showing his love about dance, providing peace and happiness to the viewers, this is really not fair.”

