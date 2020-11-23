India’s Best Dancer announced its winner on Sunday. Ajay Singh, who is popularly known as Tiger Pop has won the trophy. After his victory, the dancer wrote a heartwarming post on his social media thanking the judges of the show Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. The show, which enjoyed great TRPs, was hosted by real-life-couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. From the next

Advertisement

Total votes clocked in for the finale of the dance reality show were 3 crores 28 lakhs. Tiger Pop got a cheque of Rs 15 lakh along with the trophy. He also got an expensive car. While Tiger’s choreographer Vartika Jha got a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

Advertisement

Speaking about his winning, Tiger Pop said in an interview with The Indian Express, “I am beyond happy to have won the coveted title of India’s Best Dancer. I cannot believe that my childhood dream of being on a platform like India’s Best Dancer and winning it, has come true today. The whole journey of being on India’s Best Dancer, right from my very first audition, to my first battle, to being paired with a choreographer like Vartika Jha, to performing and learning something new week on week has been surreal. Standing here on this stage made me realize that adulation cannot be taken for granted. You have to work hard to earn it.”

The top 5 contestants of India’s Best Dancer’s first season were Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Paramdeep Singh and Shubranil Paul but was Tiger who lifted the trophy. Speaking about Tiger Pop’s win, Malaika Arora said in an interview with TOI, “I am very very happy that Tiger Pop is our first season’s winner. Tiger is brilliant at what he does, and I think the audience have given their verdict on the same. They love him, and he truly deserves the success he has achieved today.”

Terence Lewis said, “Tiger Pop began his journey with the song Bekhayali and ended it with Ishaqzaade. His journey has been amazing. From being his mother’s favourite, today, he has become India’s favourite. His style, his grace and his performance touched our hearts, and I am extremely happy for him and his parents. Tiger managed to fulfil his mother’s dream and deep down somewhere I can relate to him. I wish him all the best for his journey ahead.”

Taking to Instagram, Tiger Pop expressed his gratitude. He wrote, “Thank you so much everyone ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏 @hardik_did @jhavartika @terence_here @malaikaaroraofficial @geeta_kapurofficial love you all”

Must Read: Gautami Kapoor Who Helped Sana Khan During Public Breakdown: “Happy That She’s Found Someone To Settle With”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube