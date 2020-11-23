The year 2020 has been about watching movies on digital platforms. So far, several movies like Laxmii, Dil Bechara, Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Lootcase and others have released on OTT platforms. The next one that will release is Bhumi Pednekar titled Durgavati. However, the title is now changed to Durgamati: The Myth.

The makers made an official announcement regarding the same with a brand new poster. The poster is as freaky and scary as the first one. In the poster, we see a mirror and rage in Bhumi’s eyes. It seems like the Durgamati is going to be one hell of a movie for the audience.

Director G. Ashok has helmed the upcoming horror thriller film. Durgamati: The Myth also stars Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and Arshad Warsi. Akshay Kumar‘s Cape of Good Films and T-Series are backing Bhumi’s next. It will release on December 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime.

Check out the new poster:

Durgamati: The Myth is a remake of 2018 Tamil-Telugu film title, Bhaagamathie. Director G. Ashok also directed the original movie which starred Anushka Shetty, Unni Mukundan and Asha Sharath.

Meanwhile, this is Bhumi Pednekar’s second release of 2020. She had a special appearance in Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film had released in February.

Earlier, actor-Producer Akshay Kumar talked about hiring Bhumi to play the lead role, an IPS officer in the film. The actor had said that he wanted with a girl-next-door image and the Bala actress was the one. The Laxmii actor said she can pull off any role with ease and hence, he chose her for the film.

Are you excited to watch Durgamati: The Myth on December 11? Do let us know your views on the same.

