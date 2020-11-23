Shock waves were sent all across the country when NCB conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s house. The officials found 86.5 gms of ganja (Cannabis). Soon after, it was also announced that the couple has confessed to consuming drugs. Veteran actor Johnny Lever is now reacting to it all.

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh were arrested and sent to judicial custody yesterday. India’s Best Dancer hosts have been remanded to 14 days judicial custody. The duo will remain behind bars till December 4.

Veteran actor Johnny Lever has expressed disappointment over the entire matter. In a conversation with Times Of India post Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s row, the actor shared, “Drugs is becoming a trend like alcohol used to be back in days. Alcohol used to be easily available and a lot of parties used to happen and even I have made the mistake of drinking but then when i realised alcohol is not good as it is affecting my talent and creativity and I quit.

Johnny Lever continued, “But consumption of drugs by this generation of creative people is crossing limits. And if you get caught indulging in it imagine what will your family go through and those who are watching your story on news channels and are consuming even lethal drugs must be going through….and if this trend of drug indulgence continues… hamari industry kharab ho jaayegi.”

The actor also made an appeal to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. He said, “I would like to say one thing to both Bharti and Harsh. Once you guys come out, speak to your colleagues both young and old not to indulge in drugs. Look at Sanjay Dutt, he confessed to the world. What bigger example do you want? Accept your mistake and pledge to quit drugs. Nobody is going to come to give you a bouquet of flowers for this case.”

Johnny Lever also shared that he warns all his students against taking drugs. The actor feels that jail is not the place for creative people and called drugs a ‘sign of weakness.’

