Comedian Bharti Singh found herself in a legal soup yesterday after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided her Mumbai Residence. The agency found ‘ganja’ and Bharti reportedly accepted that she consumed it. The comedian was arrested. As per the latest update this morning, the NCB has now also arrested husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and below are all the detail you would want to know about the same.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the NCB began their probe in order to burst the drug nexus in Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. The agency has summoned many big wigs from Bollywood, and a few arrests have also taken place. The recent couple to have come under the NCB radar happens to he Bharti and Harsh.

Advertisement

As per an ANI tweet, it says after Singh, the NCB has also arrested Haarsh after they raided their house and production office. They recovered 86.5 grams of Ganja. “Haarsh Limbachiyaa, husband of comedian Bharti Singh, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Singh was arrested yesterday. NCB raided production office & house of Bharti Singh y’day & recovered 86.5 gms of Ganja from both places. Both of them accepted consumption of Ganja,” the tweet read.

Yesterday, after the two confessed consuming drugs during the raid, the NCB officials took the two to the office for interrogation in different vehicles. The picture of the same had gone viral too. Today the agency officials have again paid a visit to their Andheri, Lokhandwala Complex, and Versova properties for a complete search operation.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s arrest is the second in line for celebs after Rhea Chakraborty. Recently we also saw the NCB raid Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’s residence in Mumbai. The couple was even summoned by the agency a few times. Apart from this, the spotlight has also been on several people including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and a few others.

For more updates on this and other news from the entertainment world, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sana Khan, Former Bigg Boss Contestant Gets Married In Surat; See Pics & Videos!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube