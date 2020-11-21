Since morning, there has been news about The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) raiding comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa‘s place in the drugs angle. The news coming in is that NCB has recovered around 86.5 grams of Cannabis from two of their locations (office & home)

Bharti has been arrested in the case by NCB whereas currently, Harsh has been interrogated by the NCB. The organisation also released an official press release which clearly states that both of them have agreed to the consumption of marijuana (ganja).

The statement reads, “In the follow-up and in corroboration with previous inputs in the (FIR no 16) the NCB raided two other places on Saturday including production office and comedian Bharti Singh’s residence and from both the places 86.5 gms of ganja was recovered. Both Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiya accepted the consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh has been placed under arrest under the provisions of NDPS Act 1986 and examination of Harsh Limbachiya involvement is underway.”

Around 86.50 gms of the banned drug (Marijuana), which is said to be of commercial quantity, was recovered from their home in the raids. The NCB zeroed in the couple after a couple of drug peddlers, arrested in an ongoing action late on Friday, revealed the names of Bharti Singh and Harsh.

Armed with the information, the NCB swooped on their homes in at least two locations in suburban Andheri’s Lokhandwala Complex and Versova and thoroughly search the premises to find the banned dope (Marijuana) from there. Thereafter, they were detained and summoned for further investigations to the NCB office where they reached there in separate vehicles.

“The seized drugs are the small quantity and all offences punishable with an imprisonment for a term of unto one year with a fine or both and are triable by the magistrate court,” added Advocate Ayaz Khan in Times Of India.

[Inputs from IANS]

