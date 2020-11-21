Besides movies, another important medium of entertainment all over the world is television. Especially, during the last few months TV and OTT platforms have come in handy as most of us have spent our maximum time locked up in our respective homes. Even in India, television has always been a favoured source of entertainment with shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Saans, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Khichdi and now Anupamaa garnering global praise. So, on World Television Day, Koimoi lists down 5 all time popular shows from the small screen that you must revisit today. They are accompanied by interesting trivias as well. Read on:

Ramayan

Advertisement

Let’s begin with the classic, Ramanand Sagar’s popular Mythological show, Ramayan. The show would bring families together every Sunday morning as everyone religiously gathered in front of their TV screens to watch this iconic show. It made Deepika Chikhalia, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahiri household names, and the show gathered the same amount of love in its recent reruns during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Advertisement

Trivia: Did you know Dara Singh who played Lord Hanuman in the show had made a special appearance as Hanuman in another popular mythological show as well? He had appeared in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat too. Interesting, right?

Mahabharat

How one can not mention Mahabharat while talking about all time popular shows on Indian television on World Television Day. BR Chopra’s Mahabharat featuring Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna & Gajendra Chauhan among many other actors, has set a benchmark for the mythological genre. After this show, many other makers attempted to make their version of Mahabharat, but none as yet has really matched the beauty of BR Chopra’s show. If you haven’t seen this one as yet, then World Television Day is the most appropriate day for you.

Trivia: Bollywood actors Juhi Chawla and Govinda were initially approached to be a part of the show. Actor Firoz Khan who played Arjun in Mahabharat had revealed to RJ Anmol in an interview that Juhi was initially supposed to play Draupadi. It is also reported that Govinda was considered to play Abhimanyu.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Shifting from the mythological genre to comedy, one can never forget everyone’s favourite Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Interestingly, the show didn’t do that well when it was being aired on STAR One from 2004, but the sitcom later caught a huge fan base which also motivated the makers Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia to come out with a second season. Honestly, like World Television Day you don’t need any specific day to rewatch this show. Whenever you are down and out and need a breather, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai will be at your rescue.

Trivia: Rupali Ganguly who played Monisha in the show had created a WhatsApp group for the cast to remain in touch, but reportedly Ratna Pathak Shah (Maya Sarabhai) was hesitant to join the group as she was scared that Rupali would harass her by sending ‘Suprabhat’ messages every day.

CID

Well, B. P. Singh’s CID had its lovers and haters, but that doesn’t take away from the show’s immense popularity and longevity. It ran for many years, bagged ample of awards and made ‘Daya, Darwaza Tod Do’ and extremely famous phrase. So if you are looking for some unadulterated entertainment on World Television Day, then CID is the show for you.

Trivia: Remember the famous Toyota Qualis that you see in the show. Interestingly, the cast had used the same vehicle from the inception of this detective series. After a few years, the car had become synonymous to CID.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

One can’t make a list on World Television Day and not mention this Asit Kumarr Modi sitcom. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not only made its actors including Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani household names, but even their characters, dialogues, food choices and dressing style is a topic of discussion. This is also the only show on this list, which is still on air and we wish for it to go on for many more years.

Trivia: There isn’t much about this show that isn’t known, but very few people are aware of the fact that Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays Krishnan Iyer had started out as a writer on the show. Apparently, it was Dilip Joshi who had suggested Mahashabde for Iyer to Modi, and the rest as they say is history.

What are your other favourite shows on Indian television? Let us know on this World Television Day.

Must Read: Theatres Waiting For A Pan-India Release Like Sooryavanshi & Tenet To Bounce Back To Blooming – Trade Experts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube