Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani & Two Other Popular Characters Also Appeared On Khichdi

Whenever we talk about Hindi sitcoms, Khichdi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will remain one of the viewers’ most favourite shows. The first part of the Khichdi franchise aired from 2002 to 2004, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began in 2008.

Many actors from Taarak Mehta, including Disha Vakani AKA Daya Jethalal Gada, Amit Bhatt AKA Champaklal Jayantilal Gada and Ghanashyam Nayak AKA Nattu Kaka went on to become household names after featuring in the popular show. However, before going on to become stars did you know these three actors have played smaller parts in another famous show, Khichdi?

Yes, you read that right! Disha has played two very diverse characters in the show. While in one episode she played a nurse who’s harrowed by the Parekh family, in another episode she plays a thief who attempts to steal Hansa Parekh’s (played by Supriya Pathak) jewellery. She has even made an appearance in Instant Khichdi.

Amit Bhatt too has appeared on the show thrice, and has played a bank robber, doctor and peon in three different episodes. Needless to say, his look in all the three parts was drastically different from that of our beloved Champaklal Jayantilal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Last but not the least, senior actor Ghanashyam Nayak too has made a special appearance in the show. He played a salesman in a jewellery shop where Hansa Parekh and Praful Parekh (played by Rajeev Mehta) land up for shopping. You must see this episode to experience the salesman’s trouble dealing with the duo, so aptly portrayed by Nayak.

With the ongoing pandemic and its accompanied stress, we highly recommend you revisit Khichdi for some fun time. You never know, you might come across some more special appearances from popular actors.

