It was indeed sad news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans as two actors Gurcharan Singh and Neha Mehta quit the show. While Gurcharan Singh played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show, Neha Mehta played Anjali Mehta.

Now the latest report is that the team Taarak Mehta has got a new Roshan Singh Sodhi on board. And the name of the new actor is Balvinder Singh Suri.

Balvinder Singh Suri in fact recently opened up about how he feels grateful to join the much-loved show. The new Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has been quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “Sodhi’s character in the show is jovial, bursting with life, loves his wife and son dearly, and is the kind of friend who his neighbours can rely on for anything.”

The newest addition of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Balvinder Singh Suri said, “But most importantly, the character is that of a Sardar ji, a Punjabi and I being one will definitely help me ease into the character seamlessly. At the same time, I also wish to thank the creative team for their support in helping me smoothly transition into the nuances of character, the style, and the traits. I am grateful to Asit Bhai for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be part of an iconic show,”

Talking about Neha Mehta quitting the show, she has been replaced by Sunayana Fozdar who will be taking over as new Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta.

