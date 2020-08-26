Sima Taparia became an overnight sensation with Netflix’s much spoken about show Indian Matchmaking. Turns out her demand amid the Indian audience is quite significant. If the latest reports are to go by, she is all set to feature in a Star Plus show titled Lockdown Ki Love Story starring Mohit Malik and Sanna Sayyad. Below are all the deets.

Lockdown Ki Love Story, that is set to air next week on Star Plus feature Mohit Malik and Sanna Sayyad as a couple. The show follows a love story that blossoms between the two and escalates to marriage.

Now, to create a buzz about the show, the makers might have approached Sima Taparia. As per reports, the matchmaking fame will be seen in a small cameo on the show.

Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, a source said, “Sima had made headlines recently over the entire matchmaking scenario in the country. Since the show is a family drama which is set in the lockdown period, the makers plan to rope in Sima for a cameo wherein the families meet her to match the kundalis of the bride and groom. The logistics of it is being worked around.”

There is no confirmation about the same from either side. But if things fall in place, Sima Taparia will make a cameo in an episode in the second week on Lookdown Ki Love Story’s run.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Contestant Jay Bhanushali On ATV Stunts: “Have Only Seen Them In Movies”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube