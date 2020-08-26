Ram Gopal Varma's Life To Be A 'Controversial' 3 Part Biopic; First Look Poster To Release Today!

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all set to share details about his life in his upcoming biopic. The director-writer doesn’t filter his thoughts while sharing his view said the biopic will be ‘controversial.’ RGV took to social media and announced details about this three-part biopic film.

The ‘Satya’ director informed his fans and followers about the biopic by sharing the look on Twitter. Titled ‘Ramu’, the film will be produced by Bommaku Murali. Varma will be writing and supervising the filming while debutant Dorasai Teja will don the director’s hat. Filming of the biopic will begin in September.

Sharing the look on Twitter Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “BOMMAKU CREATIONS production house is all set to produce a 3 part biopic film on my life ..it will be very very controversial”

BOMMAKU CREATIONS production house is all set to produce a 3 part biopic film on my life ..it will be very very controversial బొమ్మాకు క్రియేషన్స్ సంస్థ , నా నిజ జీవితాన్ని 3 భాగాలు, అంటే 3 చిత్రాలుగా నిర్మించబోతోంది. pic.twitter.com/UYDEEjLmTe — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

In a series of tweets that followed, Ram Gopal Verma shared more details about the three-part project. From the duration of each installment to what will the biopic incorporate of his life – here are some details that the ‘Rangeela’ director revealed.

Talking about the duration of each installment the director-writer wrote, “Each part of the 3 parts of my biopic will be around 2 hours in length with all 3 parts together being around 6 hours #RgvBiopic”

Each part of the 3 parts of my biopic will be around 2 hours in length with all 3 parts together being around 6 hours #RgvBiopic నా బయోపిక్ 3 చిత్రాల్లో ఒక్కొక్క చిత్రం నిడివి సుమారు 2 గంటలుంటుంది అంటే 3 చిత్రాలు కలిపి 6 గంటలు. pic.twitter.com/9CsWXvSQ4D — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

In the next tweet, Ram Gopal Verma mentioned that each part will be about his various age periods and phases. He also mentioned that he will be essaying himself in the final installment. He wrote, “In PART 1 a new actor is playing me when i was 20 years old. A different actor will be playing in PART 2 and I will be playing Myself in part 3”

Each part of my biopic will be about my various age periods and various phases of my life #RgvBiopic 3 పార్టుల్లో ,ఒక్కొక్క పార్టు నా వేరు వేరు వయసుల్లో వేరు వేరు అంశాలను చూపెట్టబోతోంది. pic.twitter.com/IG5wjYdTQg — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

Embed Tweet In PART 1 a new actor is playing me when i was 20 years old

A different actor will be playing in PART 2 and I will be playing Myself in part 3 పార్ట్ 1 లో నా 20 ఏళ్ళప్పుడు రోల్ ఒక కొత్త నటుడు నటించబోతున్నాడు.

పార్ట్ 2 లో వేరే నటుడు,

పార్ట్ 3 లో నేనే నా గా నటించబోతున్నా. pic.twitter.com/F7jwzPOHe0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

Talking about the first installment, RGV wrote, “PART 1 is “RAMU” Apart from my college days,firsr loves and gang fights in Vijaywada ,It will be about how i cunningly manipulated and made SHIVA”

Elaborating about the other two parts Ram Gopal Verma said that PART 2 is ‘RAM GOPAL VARMA.’ It will be about his life in Mumbai with girls, gangsters and Amitabh Bachchan. In his next tweet, he wrote that the third part ‘RGV’ will be about his failures and radical thoughts on God, Sex and Society

In PART 1 a new actor is playing me when i was 20 years old

A different actor will be playing in PART 2 and I will be playing Myself in part 3 పార్ట్ 1 లో నా 20 ఏళ్ళప్పుడు రోల్ ఒక కొత్త నటుడు నటించబోతున్నాడు.

పార్ట్ 2 లో వేరే నటుడు,

పార్ట్ 3 లో నేనే నా గా నటించబోతున్నా. pic.twitter.com/F7jwzPOHe0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

PART 2 is “RAM GOPAL VARMA”

It will be about my life in Mumbai with Girls,Gangsters and Amitabh Bachchan #RgvBiopic పార్ట్ 2 “రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ”

—అండర్ వరల్డ్ తో ప్రేమాయణం ఇది నా ముంబై జీవితంలో అమ్మాయిలు, గ్యాంగ్ స్టర్స్ ,అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ లతో ఉన్న అనుబంధాల గురించి. pic.twitter.com/ZQ3Ybi8BhM — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

PART 3 is “RGV”

—The Intelligent idiot

It will be about my failures and my radical thoughts on God, Sex and Society పార్ట్ 3 “RGV”

—ది ఇంటెలిజెంట్ ఇడియట్ ఇది నా ఫేయిల్యూర్లు, వివాదాలు, దేవుళ్ళ పట్ల, సెక్స్ పట్ల , సమాజం పట్ల నాకున్న విపరీత వైఖరుల గురించి. pic.twitter.com/UBDZQuPWp9 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

A while ago, Ram Gopal Verma tweeted saying, “The first look poster of my biopic is going to release today at 5 PM #RgvBiopic”

The first look poster of my biopic is going to release today at 5 PM #RgvBiopic pic.twitter.com/f9G5nWHN1r — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 26, 2020

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma Faces Another Roadblock With Controversial Film ‘Murder’; Here’s What’s Going On

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube