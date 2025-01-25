Ram Gopal Varma is one of Bollywood’s most famous directors, best known for movies like Rangeela and Satya. However, he was also behind RGV Ki Aag, a 2007 remake of perhaps the most iconic Indian film, Sholay. Despite the vision of Varma and a star cast of Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Sushmita Sen, the film was a commercial and critical flop. However, Varma has now revealed that this was not the only movie in which he would incorporate the elements of Sholay.

Speaking to Galatta India, the maverick filmmaker revealed that Sascha Sippy, nephew of Sholay director Ramesh Sippy, once pitched the idea of a sequel centered around Gabbar Singh’s son. Furthermore, Sippy also wanted to cast Jackie Chan in a role for the movie. However, the concept didn’t sit well with RGV, who instead went on to make his remake of Sholay.

Sascha Sippy wanted Jackie Chan in a Sholay Sequel

During his recent interview, Ram Gopal Varma revealed the details of a Sholay sequel idea pitched by Sascha Sippy, which he found outright bizarre. According to RGV, Sascha’s storyline revolved around Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and Helen’s unnamed character from the iconic Mehbooba Mehbooba song.

“(Sascha Sippy) said Gabbar Singh and Helen have sex after the ‘Mehbooba’ song, and they give birth to Junior Gabbar. Hema Malini (Basanti) and Dharmendra (Veeru) left, and now they have two grown-up children. Now, Dharmendra and Hema come to meet Jaya (Radha). There, they are kidnapped by Junior Gabbar. And then their sons come to rescue them. This is broadly the story he told me,” Varma revealed the story of a potential Sholay sequel in the interview. He further revealed Sippy’s vision of making the movie more significant than ever.

“And then he told me we also have a character named Jackie Chan. I thought he was joking. He said Jackie Chan is the biggest brand in China, Hong Kong. Sholay is India’s biggest brand, so that we can capture the entire market. That was his grand plan. This is their proposal, and I said no,” Varma revealed in the interview. Five decades later, Sholay still does not have an official sequel, and for all good reasons, the cornerstone of Indian cinema should stay as is.

