Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is currently gearing up for his big-screen debut with Loveyapa, where he will star opposite Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. While his acting skills are evident from Maharaaj (2024), fans love him for his personality and groundedness. He stays away from loud music, and that includes his own sister’s wedding as well.

In a recent interview, Khan revealed that he wasn’t actively involved in the planning or executing of his sister Ira Khan’s wedding. Known for his introverted nature, Junaid shared that his family had low expectations regarding his participation in the celebrations, as they were well aware of his dislike for large gatherings and loud music. Despite being Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid leads a low-profile life, focusing on his pursuits.

Aamir Khan jokingly asks Junaid to run away if he plans to marry.

Speaking candidly in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Junaid admitted that he played little to no active role in the wedding preparations. He confessed that he was “just told the date and time” of the event and spent most of the wedding “outside” the venue with a handful of like-minded people. As the introverted elder sibling, Junaid confessed that he wasn’t consulted during the wedding preparations. “Ira knew very well that no one should expect anything from Junaid. I’m useless in all these things,” he admitted with a laugh.

He further revealed that his family had accepted his dislike of parties and loud music, so he wasn’t assigned any wedding tasks. “After my sister’s wedding, even my father was like, ‘If you plan to get married, please run away and do it,’ Junaid revealed to Kannan. Junaid also revealed that his sister Ira has already “given up on” him regarding such things.

Beyond the wedding stories, Junaid’s Bollywood journey has also been making headlines. He is set to debut in Loveyapa, a modern romantic comedy where he stars opposite Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Phantom Studios, the film promises a fresh take on love in the digital age.

