Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has talked about how her parents’ divorce affected her mental health. Ira, who is the founder of the mental health awareness organization Agatsu, has revealed that she initially thought her parents’ separation did not affect her. Still, she grew aware of its impact later.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir with his first wife, Reena Dutta. The couple was married for 16 years before parting ways in 2002 when Ira was only five years old. The influencer highlighted that while it is good that her parents separated, there was still some pain associated with it.

Ira Khan Expresses the Pain that Came with Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s Divorce

Ira recently spoke with Pinkvilla about Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s divorce. She revealed that her parents tried to create a positive environment at home and never fought in front of the kids, which made her believe that divorce was not negatively affecting her.

“They never fought around us and always presented a united front, and the families loved each other throughout the whole thing. I was like, no, this divorce cannot be something that is negatively affecting me.”

However, as Ira grew up, she realized that her parents’ separation had affected her somehow. “I grew up, and I realized that something broke a relationship ended right. So, there is a certain amount of pain that comes with anything breaking anything ending, which I refuse to look at consciously as a kid.”

Ira further revealed she even had to discuss her parents’ separation with her therapist. “I’ve since discussed this with my therapist, and I’ve learned that while there’s no need to blame anyone, it’s important to acknowledge what happened.”

She also talked about how, despite all the pain, her mom and dad ensured that the kids were shielded from their fights. “My parents did a great job in making us feel safe and secure that even though they are separating, we will still be loved equally, and the family will still be a family, um, so they managed very well,” she concluded.

Fortunately, her parents’ divorce did not shake Ira’s belief in marriage, as she tied the knot with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare earlier this year. At the time, Aamir and Reena attended their daughter’s special day together.

