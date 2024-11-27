Fans have been excited about the project since it was announced that Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol would collaborate on a partition drama titled Lahore 1947. Aamir is producing the film, and Sunny will play the lead role opposite Preity Zinta.

The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film wrapped up its shoot in August 2024. However, according to new reports, the production team is set to reshoot some portions of the film and film additional sequences after Aamir suggested it.

Aamir Khan Suggests Additional Shoots for Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947

As per a report by Mid-Day, Aamir Khan watched the first cut of Lahore 1947 and felt that certain scenes required some patchwork that would enhance their dramatic effect and result in better storytelling. “The changes aim to ensure the narrative is as compelling as the story demands,” a source close to the project has revealed.

Aamir then suggested the changes to Rajkumar Santoshi, and the filmmaker agreed to shoot additional portions to improve the narrative. “They agreed on incorporating additional shots to elevate the visual and emotional impact,” said the source.

Sunny Deol to Head Back to Lahore 1947 Sets for the Additional Shoots

Sunny Deol recently concluded the shoot of another film, Jaat, and has happily agreed to return to Lahore 1947 sets for additional shoots. The actor will likely work on the film for a further 10 to 15 days in December 2024 before starting the filming of Border 2 in Kashmir.

“The team will film a song and additional scenes to amplify crucial moments in the story. A set for the song will be constructed at Mehboob Studios starting December 1, with filming expected to last 10 to 15 days,” revealed the source.

Lahore 1947 reportedly tells the journey of a Muslim family who moves to Lahore from Lucknow during partition and settles in a haveli abandoned by a Hindu family. However, they find a Hindu woman hiding at the property who does not want to leave. The producers are aiming at a Republic Day 2025 release for the movie.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Baadshah A.R. Rahman Apologized To Him After Initially Disliking Humma Humma: ‘I Was Just Unhappy Because Of…’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News