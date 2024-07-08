Rajkumar Santoshi is a renowned film director, producer, and screenwriter who has landed in hot waters and might even face an arrest soon owing to his last film, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The movie underperformed at the box office and is facing legal problems because of a cheque bounce from one of the producers, Jhoolan Prasad Gupta. Scroll below for the deets.

The renowned filmmaker made his directorial debut with Ghayal in 1990, which was critically and commercially successful. He is also known for movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Barsaat, Ghatak: Lethal, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, and more. On Saturday, the Delhi Court issued bailable warrants against Santoshi in the cheque dishonor case filed by Gupta.

According to reports, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’s director did not appear on any of the dates given by the Delhi court in the check dishonor case, and thus, it resulted in the issuing of the warrant. Businessman Jhoolan Prasad Gupta filed the case under Section 138 of the NI Act [Negotiable Instruments Act], accusing Rajkumar Santoshi of dishonoring a cheque for Rs 1 crore per an agreement reached between Santoshi’s LLP firm and the complainant regarding funding the production of a cinematograph film, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The filmmaker issued the cheque in favor of the complainant for payment and discharge of legally enforceable debt and other liability.

Aakash Sharma, a judicial magistrate first class, issued the warrants against Rajkumar Santoshi, and the order read, “Issue fresh B/Ws against the accused no. 2 in the sum of Rs.10,000/- to be executed through SHO concerned on the filing of PF within thirty days from today, returnable on 11.09.2024.” Meanwhile, the Damini director’s advocate, Dilip Kumar, asked for an exemption on Santoshi’s behalf, claiming that the filmmaker/producer had only received the summons on July 2, but the court found out that the summons had been duly served on April 15 and on July 2. Therefore, the court rejected the exemption request and proceeded to issue warrants.

Jhoolan Prasad Gupta said, “I knew Rajkumar Santoshi as a finest Bollywood film director, but I was not aware of him as a person. When he asked for money, I could not even imagine that he would not return my money back. The worst part was that the cheque he gave me was bounced, so believing in the Indian judiciary system, I went to court. Because Rajkumar Santoshi didn’t appear in court on the dates given to him, that’s why this summons and notice are issued against him. I am very hopeful to receive justice from the court.”

Prasad added, “Our legal fight will continue further because Rajkumar Santoshi has taken an amount of around Rs 6 crore for Battle of Saragarhi and has also taken Rs 2 crore for his recent film Lahore 1947. Legal action has been initiated from our side in this regard also.”

The movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh was released in January of last year.

