For the past few months, there have been discussions about how actors are charging a lot of money for the movies. However, the returns do not match their demands. The production value goes up due to the demands put up by certain stars for their teams as well. Karan Johar has also spoken about this previously.

In a new interview, Karan Johar has again opened up about the same. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director said in an interview, “Firstly, the audiences’ tastes have become very definitive. They want a certain kind of cinema. And if you (as a maker) want to do a certain number, then your film has to perform at A, B, and C centres. Multiplexes alone will not suffice.”

Karan Johar On Increase In The Cost Of Filmmaking

Karan Johar further told Faye D’Souza in an interview, “Simultaneously, the cost of filmmaking has increased. There has been inflation. There are about ten viable actors in Hindi cinema, and they are all asking for the sun, moon, and earth. So, you pay them; then you pay for the film, and then the marketing expenditure comes. And then your film doesn’t do the numbers. Those movie stars asking for Rs 35 crore are opening to Rs 3.5 crore. How’s that math working? How do you manage all these? Yet, you must keep making movies and creating content because you must also feed your organization. So there’s a lot of drama, and the syntax of our cinema has not found its feet.”

Karan Johar mentioned that Hindi cinema has had a distinct style each decade. The industry seems to be chasing trends, with everyone jumping on the action movie bandwagon following the success of films like “Jawan” and “Pathaan.” He observed that when a love story becomes successful, the focus shifts in that direction as well, indicating a lack of conviction and a herd mentality among filmmakers.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director pointed out that there is an audience that craves rooted Indian cinema, which provides pure joy without the pressure of critical opinion. He emphasized the need to avoid creating cinema that alienates audiences in Tier 2 cities and smaller towns, suggesting that while urban-themed movies can be made, they should be produced at a reasonable cost to ensure broader appeal and commercial success.

