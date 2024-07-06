Indian Cinema is currently beaming with glorious hits and collaboration. From Shah Rukh Khan, who started a new age of cinema with 500 crore grossers in Bollywood, to Prabhas, who is climbing up the number charts globally, but guess what is still missing in Bollywood in particular? A female-led 500 crore blockbuster by a female director as well. Right from Ashwini Iyer Tiwari to Zoya Akhtar, we have marvels who could create iconic pieces for the cinema.

The stardom actresses of the North & South are witnessing these days, it would not be an exaggeration to manifest a 500-crore blockbuster at the box office, and who knows, it might be a 1000-crore worldwide grosser as well. Of course, under certain conditions and circumstances.

So, this weekend, we are using all our positive energy to witness certain 500 – 1000 crore grossers by a female director-actor duo, and these combinations might actually work wonders if someone give serious thought upon them!

The Social Drama Leading To A 1000 Crore Mark!

Director – Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

Actor – Deepika Padukone

Start with this combination since it might have the best expert advice. Taking cues from Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari knows the right measures and steps to strike a chord at the China Box office with a social drama. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari gained fame with her critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata; she is also best known for Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is one of the most renowned and acclaimed filmmakers who has paved the way with her compelling stories. Meanwhile, with Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, and Jawan, we know that Deepika Padukone has got it. Now it’s time she opens her wings and takes an entire film on her shoulders to bring the first female-led 1000 crore box office grosser!

The Comic Dosage

Director – Kiran Rao

Actor – Kareena Kapoor Khan

With Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao has garnered appreciation for the stunning visuals, which capture the essence of the story and the unusual narrative that made the film a success. What if Rao united with Kareena Kapoor Khan to create magic on the silver screen? The actress stole the deal with her quirky act in Crew, and who better than Kiran Rao to channel this quirkiness into something meaningful?

The Travel Adventure!

Director – Zoya Akhtar

Actor – Alia Bhatt

Zoya Akhtar made her directorial debut with Luck by Chance, and her breakthrough direction in the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara gained her two Filmfare awards, respectively. Zoya’s main lead in the film is a place, and her travelogue-style filmmaking gives an interesting twist to her stories. Alia Bhatt is taking the Bhatt lineage and Kapoor legacy ahead with her incredible performances, and she might be the right choice for this travel film. The actress who will next be seen in Jigra must definitely collaborate with Zoya Akhtar for a project; the audience can surely witness a rollercoaster ride of laughter and emotions.

The Stylized Superhero Film!

Director – Farah Khan

Actor – Priyanka Chopra

Farah Khan knows the audience as well as Gen Z, and she could be the one who gives Hindi Cinema its first superhero! A stylized superhero action film with a whole lot of masala and Priyanka Chopra wearing a superhero cape. Say nothing more! Farah Khan delivered Om Shanti Om, and it could have turned into Bollywood’s first 100-crore film if it hadn’t clashed with Saawariya! Meanwhile, it could have a massive push globally when Priyanka Chopra comes around. Meanwhile, the nation has been waiting for our very own Kashibai, Priyanka Chopra, to strike gold at the Bollywood Box Office yet again. Imagine if the two powerhouses of talent come together. They might deliver another female-led 1000 crore film, and it will surely start a new chapter in the Hindi Cinema record book!

The Impactful Period Drama

Director – Meghna Gulzar

Actor – Vidya Balan

Meghna Gulzar, renowned for her acclaimed works like Raazi and Chhapaak, is celebrated for her compelling storytelling and screenplay prowess. It would be a very well-researched and thorough story if she decides to take upon a period drama about an unsung hero. On the other hand, it has been a while since Vidya Balan, the tigress, opened her paws for a killer role. Known for her stellar performances in blockbusters such as Kahaani and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya has carved a prominent place in Bollywood with her exceptional talent. Should Meghna Gulzar and Vidya Balan collaborate on a project? Definitely Yes! Will it write an exceptional box office tale? It must!

The Out Of The Box Story

Director – Reema Kagti

Actor – Anushka Sharma

Reema Kagti is known for delivering compelling and intriguing out-of-the-box content to her audience, which is evident in films like Talaash and Dil Dhadakne Do. She is a master of her craft, understanding the audience’s desires and fulfilling them adeptly. And she brings out something that you might have never seen before despite existing in your periphery. This observational skill might shine on the screen if Anushka Sharma comes on board. Celebrated for her roles in films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, and Sultan, Anushka has firmly established herself in the film industry. A collaboration between Reema Kagti and Anushka Sharma would offer audiences a unique blend of innovative direction and exceptional acting, promising a cinematic experience worth anticipating and, of course, a box office blockbuster.

BRB! Need a lot of energy to put all this manifestation into the Universe! Hope you’ll manifest it as well!

