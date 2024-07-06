Deepika Padukone & Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari After Kalki 2898 AD - 5 Female Led Box Office Marvels We're Manifesting
Bollywood Needs A 1000 Crore Box Office Blockbuster By A Female Duo ASAP! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Indian Cinema is currently beaming with glorious hits and collaboration. From Shah Rukh Khan, who started a new age of cinema with 500 crore grossers in Bollywood, to Prabhas, who is climbing up the number charts globally, but guess what is still missing in Bollywood in particular? A female-led 500 crore blockbuster by a female director as well. Right from Ashwini Iyer Tiwari to Zoya Akhtar, we have marvels who could create iconic pieces for the cinema.

The stardom actresses of the North & South are witnessing these days, it would not be an exaggeration to manifest a 500-crore blockbuster at the box office, and who knows, it might be a 1000-crore worldwide grosser as well. Of course, under certain conditions and circumstances.

So, this weekend, we are using all our positive energy to witness certain 500 – 1000 crore grossers by a female director-actor duo, and these combinations might actually work wonders if someone give serious thought upon them!

