Before Pakistani actor Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Khoobsurat, many Indian audiences knew him for his role as Zaroon in Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Fawad won the hearts of many Indians with his acting skills, good looks, and charisma. He went on to star in two more Hindi movies, Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). It has been eight years since Fawad acted in an Indian film.

Many Fawad Khan fans hoped to see him shine further in Bollywood films. However, this did not happen because, after the Uri attack in 2016, Pakistani artists were banned from working in the Indian film industry. Last year, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court demanding the continuation of the ban on artists from Pakistan. However, the Bombay HC rejected the plea as stated, “A true patriot is a person who is selfless, who is devoted to the cause of his country, which he cannot be unless he is a person who is good at heart. A person who is good at heart would welcome in his country any activity which promotes peace, harmony, and tranquillity within the country and across the border.”

Now, months later, there is a significant update regarding Fawad Khan’s comeback in Bollywood.

Fawad Khan To Make A Bollywood Comeback?

After romancing Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma and sharing screenspace with Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan is all set to star alongside Vaani Kapoor. The actor will reportedly work in his fourth Bollywood movie soon.

As reported by Filmfare, Fawad and Vaani’s film will soon go into production. The actor will shoot for the film in London. So far, the pre-production details have not been revealed. The producers don’t want any crucial details related to the project to be out.

This is big news for all the Fawad Khan fans in India, who missed him on the big screen after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In Karan Johar’s 2016 romantic drama, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma, Fawad played Ali.

The news of Fawad’s comeback in Bollywood comes after his Pakistani show ‘Barzakh‘ was released in India. Also starring his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed, Indians can stream the episodes on Zee5 from July 19, 2024.

